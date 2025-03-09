Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,896 Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the third quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mama’s Creations by 23,422.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mama’s Creations by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Mama’s Creations by 28.1% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Mama’s Creations Stock Up 4.6 %

Mama’s Creations stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $222.52 million, a PE ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

