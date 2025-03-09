Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $766,000 in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,745,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 127,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 78,753 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 59,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at BankUnited
In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Trading Down 2.6 %
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.66%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
