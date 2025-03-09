Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $795,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NSA opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.07. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

