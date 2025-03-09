Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 22,578 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 176,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 60,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

