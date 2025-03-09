Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 35,447 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 3.30. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

