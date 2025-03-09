Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Today – March 7th

Get alerts:

Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Snowflake, and Arista Networks are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to shares of companies that specialize in developing or applying AI technologies such as machine learning, robotics, and automated decision-making systems. These companies typically drive innovation in sectors ranging from healthcare and finance to autonomous vehicles and cybersecurity, and investing in them provides exposure to the rapidly evolving AI industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,482,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,736. The firm has a market cap of $265.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.06.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,543,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,621,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.21.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $28.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $838.10. 879,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,022.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $983.75. The stock has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.62, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

NYSE SNOW traded down $5.15 on Friday, reaching $151.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,491. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,747,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,811,183. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $102.02. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57.

