Promising Canadian Stocks To Research – March 7th

Get alerts:

Visionary, CSX, and Canadian Natural Resources are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks refer to equity shares issued by Canadian companies that represent ownership in those entities and are traded on Canadian stock exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). They allow investors to participate in the growth and profits of companies operating in various sectors of the Canadian economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Visionary (GV)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

NASDAQ:GV traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $6.30. 62,493,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900,741. Visionary has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GV

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.04. 7,201,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,559,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.32. 4,292,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,988. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Further Reading