Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 6th

Tesla, Arcadium Lithium, Baidu, XPeng, Shell, Vale, and Rivian Automotive are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies that are involved in designing, manufacturing, or supporting electric vehicles and related technologies. They often include firms producing electric cars, batteries, or charging infrastructure, and are seen as a component of the broader renewable energy and transportation innovation sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $15.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.61. The stock had a trading volume of 54,617,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,934,180. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $847.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.84, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Shares of NYSE ALTM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 93,149,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.45. Arcadium Lithium has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,401,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,405. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.07.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,298,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,090,464. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 2.68. XPeng has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $65.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,569. Shell has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $199.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 17,055,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,737,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vale has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,733,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,235,408. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.04. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.86.

