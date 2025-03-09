Promising Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 6th

Get alerts:

Booking, Carnival Co. &, VICI Properties, Trip.com Group, and Marriott International are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies involved in owning, operating, and managing hotels and other related lodging properties. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the hospitality sector, which is influenced by factors such as travel demand, economic trends, and occupancy rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded down $139.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4,777.82. 127,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,887.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,642.68. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. 12,324,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,040,221. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.88. 7,936,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.63. 2,836,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,997. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.02. 622,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,491. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.41.

