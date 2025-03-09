Promising Video Game Stocks To Research – March 7th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Target, TKO Group, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to shares in companies that are primarily involved in the creation, development, publishing, or distribution of video games and related entertainment products. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to participate in the gaming industry, which can be influenced by trends in technology, consumer behavior, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.51. 18,128,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,038,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $743.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.13. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.07. 1,531,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,619. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -340.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.00. The company had a trading volume of 992,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,349. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $218.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,150. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $209.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Featured Articles