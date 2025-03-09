Q1 Earnings Forecast for AMR Issued By B. Riley

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $10.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $10.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $42.15 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.88 earnings per share.

NYSE:AMR opened at $133.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $371.37.

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 603,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

