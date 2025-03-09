Q1 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Lowered by KeyCorp

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.02.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

