Q1 EPS Forecast for Diamondback Energy Increased by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $140.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.97 and its 200-day moving average is $173.39. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 136.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

