Q2 Earnings Forecast for Teleflex Issued By Zacks Research

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.39 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Teleflex stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.13 and its 200 day moving average is $201.30. Teleflex has a one year low of $128.55 and a one year high of $249.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 72.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

