Q2 EPS Estimates for adidas Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. adidas has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

