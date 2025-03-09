Q2 EPS Estimates for APA Increased by Capital One Financial

Get APA alerts:

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for APA in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

APA opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at $283,292.08. This represents a 54.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of APA by 1,087.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 84.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in APA by 5,718.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in APA by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

