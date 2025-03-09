Q2 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers Cut by Zacks Research

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.02 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

NYSE:TOL opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $105.73 and a one year high of $169.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

