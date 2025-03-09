Q3 Earnings Estimate for ESPR Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

