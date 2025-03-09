Q3 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Cut by Raymond James

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.12.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$10.02 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$8.39 and a one year high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In related news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$106,105.36. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

