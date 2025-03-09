Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RRC. Citigroup increased their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Range Resources from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.