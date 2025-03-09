Raul Jr. Parra Sells 5,361 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 5,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $555,292.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,739.58. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Raul Jr. Parra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,230,283.31.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $99.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $111.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

