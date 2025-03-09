Raymond James Estimates IAMGOLD’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IAG opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.63. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.68 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

