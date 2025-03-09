Raymond James Has Negative Outlook of OceanaGold Q3 Earnings

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OGC. TD Securities downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.58.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$3.93 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$4.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

