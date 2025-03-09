Raymond James Issues Negative Forecast for AEM Earnings

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

NYSE AEM opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after purchasing an additional 778,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,554,180,000 after purchasing an additional 331,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after buying an additional 4,562,005 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $932,008,000 after purchasing an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

