Raymond James Issues Negative Forecast for IAMGOLD Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

IMG has been the subject of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.68.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.89. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.70.

In other news, Director Renaud Adams bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$136,080.00. Insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $329,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

