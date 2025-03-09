Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Pet Valu Earnings

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pet Valu in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pet Valu from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.42.

Pet Valu Price Performance

Shares of TSE PET opened at C$27.01 on Friday. Pet Valu has a 1 year low of C$23.32 and a 1 year high of C$32.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.