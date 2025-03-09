Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$39.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$32.00 and a 52 week high of C$47.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.35 million, a PE ratio of 224.54 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

