Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
