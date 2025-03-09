RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBB. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 572.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,786 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.95.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBB Bancorp

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $58,023.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 551,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,552,748.53. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,924 shares of company stock worth $171,398. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBB shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

