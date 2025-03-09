Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Trading 6.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.32. 323,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,599,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Specifically, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,640. This trade represents a 3.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

Ready Capital Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $872.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.94%.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

