Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds Sells 11,965 Shares

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $1,883,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,621,477.38. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.35. Reddit, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $230.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.99.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the third quarter valued at $372,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 120.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after buying an additional 192,785 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the third quarter valued at $3,485,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the third quarter valued at $382,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Reddit from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Reddit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

