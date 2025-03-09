Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hillman Solutions stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 2/26/2025.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HLMN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 765.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

