Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Akamai Technologies stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 2/26/2025.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,676.36. The trade was a 37.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,872,496 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

