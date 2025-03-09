Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Paragon 28 stock on February 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/24/2025.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Paragon 28 stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 164,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,142,278.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,854,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,202,027.83. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 831,689 shares of company stock worth $10,742,364. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 180.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 54,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 2,141.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 749,865 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 target price on Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair lowered Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

View Our Latest Report on Paragon 28

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.