Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RIGL FY2025 Earnings

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $20.52 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $361.46 million, a PE ratio of 146.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $44,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,220. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $103,595.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644 over the last ninety days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.