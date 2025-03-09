Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:AEM Q1 Earnings

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$142.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$119.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$72.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$246,942.72. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 17,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$2,005,962.24. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,269 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,572. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.