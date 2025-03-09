Research Analysts Set Expectations for WVE FY2025 Earnings

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The company had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WVE. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ WVE opened at $9.40 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of -1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. This trade represents a 33.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

