Reviewing QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Risk and Volatility

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, indicating that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get QT Imaging alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QT Imaging and Heyu Biological Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging $4.00 million 3.19 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 642.07 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QT Imaging.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -65.94% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares QT Imaging and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QT Imaging beats Heyu Biological Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

(Get Free Report)

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for QT Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QT Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.