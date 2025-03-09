Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 332.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,194,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,776 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 162,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.23. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.