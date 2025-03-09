Rhumbline Advisers Has $546,000 Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of $230.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $20.70.

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at $294,853.52. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,719.24. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

