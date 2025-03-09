Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LENZ Therapeutics were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LENZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $38.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

