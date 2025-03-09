Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aegon were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aegon alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,484,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 780,339 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 415,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 410,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 302,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 98,178 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AEG opened at $6.33 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Aegon Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.