Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 32,829 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,829.50. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBAI. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BBAI opened at $3.35 on Friday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $953.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

