Ric Smith Sells 20,188 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $394,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,930 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,581.50. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $305,680.64.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $56,066.95.
- On Monday, January 27th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $339,638.07.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $331,763.25.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $987,256.60.
SentinelOne Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE S opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.
Institutional Trading of SentinelOne
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 715.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,900 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,604,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,120,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.48.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
