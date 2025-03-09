Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Riskified Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Riskified has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Riskified declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 4,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

