Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

In other Riverview Bancorp news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $277,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,050.52. This represents a 21.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 254,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

