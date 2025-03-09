Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.9 %

HOOD opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $273,978.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,936.79. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,171,641 shares of company stock valued at $149,567,157 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

