Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roche to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roche

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

Roche Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Roche by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Roche by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Roche by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $43.89 on Friday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.