Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
RHHBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roche to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $43.89 on Friday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
