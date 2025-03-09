Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Root from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Root from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Root stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. Root has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $145.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.85 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.93. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.79 million. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Root will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Root by 651.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Root in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Root by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

