Roth Capital Predicts ARQ’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for ARQ in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ARQ’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARQ. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ARQ in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

ARQ Stock Up 4.7 %

ARQ stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. ARQ has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQ. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ARQ by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ARQ by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARQ by 838.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280,210 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ARQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of ARQ in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

