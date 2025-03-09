RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect RWE Aktiengesellschaft to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of RWEOY opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
