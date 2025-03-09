RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect RWE Aktiengesellschaft to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWEOY opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

